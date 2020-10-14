Game of the Week: Hancock vs. Calumet

CALUMET/HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) -

Football teams in the Copper Country have been off for the past two weeks because of COVID-19. But they’re back this week with a marquee matchup, Calumet at Hancock.

Two weeks without practice or games have given players and coaches a new perspective.

"I actually thought it was done and we weren’t playing football at all, so we’re just happy to be out here,” said Dean Loukas, wide receiver and cornerback for the Copper Kings.

Until the end of the season, no game will be taken for granted.

“Right now, our number one goal is to enjoy playing the great game of football on Friday nights and that’s what we’re going to do, just enjoy the team, enjoy the moment, and enjoy playing football,” said Calumet head coach John Croze.

Despite the two weeks off, u-p sports voters still believe that calumet is a team worthy of the top rankings. and before the break, their offense was riding high.

“Our defense has to play downhill," said Ramon Sague, head coach for the Bulldogs. "We have to come downhill, we have to make our reads and play to our t’s, and really fly to the football. We have to get 11 guys coming to the football, downhill.”

Hancock will have their work cut out for them on defense. But their defense is no slouch. Through, almost two games, the second ending half a quarter early due to lighting, the Bulldogs have only given up 6 points.

“Having your skilled athletes do things the right way, getting those guys up front open up some holes will be key,” said Croze.

Both teams are well rested, and have hit the ground running trying to game plan. It certainly helps that they play every year.

“We know each other pretty well, so quite reinventing the wheel by any means,” said Croze.

Though the rivalry has been one sided, with the Bulldogs getting just 4 victories in the last 30 years.

“There’s nothing better than beating Calumet," said Hancock quarterback and safety, Connor LeClaire. "We know that hasn’t happened that much, but we’re going to try to change that.”

Kickoff from McAfee field is set for 7 p.m. Friday night.

