Finlandia hires new men’s basketball head coach

Allen Doherty to rebuild program
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Finlandia Men’s Basketball team has a new head coach.

Allen Doherty will take over the post next Monday.

Doherty has been an assistant coach with the Lions’ Women’s Basketball squad for a couple years.

He’s also been an Athletics Communications Manager at Northern Michigan University for a couple seasons.

Doherty wanted to be a head coach, and he’ll be able to stay with a program with a school he already knows.

Katherine Harvath will take over as Athletics Communications Manager at NMU.

