Finlandia hires new men’s basketball head coach
Allen Doherty to rebuild program
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Finlandia Men’s Basketball team has a new head coach.
Allen Doherty will take over the post next Monday.
Doherty has been an assistant coach with the Lions’ Women’s Basketball squad for a couple years.
He’s also been an Athletics Communications Manager at Northern Michigan University for a couple seasons.
Doherty wanted to be a head coach, and he’ll be able to stay with a program with a school he already knows.
Katherine Harvath will take over as Athletics Communications Manager at NMU.
