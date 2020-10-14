Advertisement

Effort to bar LGBTQ discrimination moves ahead in Michigan

If election officials determine roughly 340,000 are valid, the bill would be placed before the Republican-led Legislature.
(WJHG)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A ballot drive has turned in more than 483,000 signatures for an initiative to prohibit discrimination against LGBTQ people in Michigan by amending the state’s civil rights law.

If election officials determine roughly 340,000 are valid, the bill would be placed before the Republican-led Legislature, where similar legislation has long stalled.

If lawmakers didn’t adopt the measure within 40 days, it would go to a statewide vote in November 2022.

Organizers say the development is a milestone.

The proposal would revise the 1976 law to bar discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity in employment, housing and public accommodations.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Gov. Whitmer calls for extended 2021 health insurance marketplace open enrollment period

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Open enrollment for 2021 coverage is scheduled to run Nov. 1 to Dec. 15, 2020. Michigan is joining Wisconsin to call for extending the deadline to sign up to the end of January 2021.

State

Michigan Legislature OKs unemployment, legal liability bills

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The bill was among several approved during a lengthy session that stretched into early Wednesday.

News

Temporary ORV bridge closure begins Oct. 19 in Dickinson County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The bridge is scheduled to reopen Nov. 8.

News

UP citizens form non-profit to stop industrial rocket launch site

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Powell and Marquette Township residents are uniting against the planned Granot Loma site.

Latest News

News

Orion Hunting Products in running for ’Coolest Thing Made in Michigan’

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
This ‘Coolest Thing Made in Michigan’ is to bring awareness to exceptional products made across the state and is hosted by the Michigan Manufacturers Association.

News

UPDATE: Man rescued in Ishpeming house fire coming home soon

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
He was trapped on the second floor of the home Monday night. Firefighters performed CPR. His status is unknown.

Coronavirus

Munising American Legion event tied to growing number of COVID-19 cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
As of October 11, the number of cases associated with the October 2 event has grown to 24.

News

Michigan EGLE awards 13 coastal management grants

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Michigan Tech and the City of Marquette were each among those awarded funds.

National

Some ‘The Spice Hunter’ products recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Sauer isn’t aware of any reports of illness related to the products at the time of posting.

News

Chippewa County poacher loses lifetime hunting privileges, receives jail time, must pay $36K in fines

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
During an 18-month period Duncan committed numerous wildlife crimes of various species, including: wolves, bald eagles, deer, turkey and bobcat.