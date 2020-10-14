Advertisement

City of Marquette agrees to Customs House brownfield plan

Customs House, LLC in Marquette.
Customs House, LLC in Marquette.(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Marquette agreed to a brownfield redevelopment plan for the old Customs House along the lakeshore.

The plan would be to have a developer turn the building into six condos and allow the city to purchase the remaining part of Baraga Avenue that extends down to the waterfront. After a public hearing tonight the commission voted in favor of the brownfield plan.

“What this project will finally accomplish is the reuse of that building that’s been vacant for a number of years and it also gives the city the opportunity to purchase Baraga Avenue extended which will allow us greater public access so it’s a win-win for both sides,” said Marquette City Manager, Mike Angeli.

There is not yet a timetable for the development at the Customs House.

