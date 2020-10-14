Advertisement

Attorney general investigating alleged threats, county clerk on edge

By Regan Blissett
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:02 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Alleged threats left an Upper Peninsula county clerk on edge.

The person she said made those threats now has the attention of the Michigan Attorney General’s Office.

“I was furious. I was scared they were watching me, but they were going to know I was contacting the authorities,” said Houghton County Clerk Jennifer Kelly.

The situation started in March. After investigation, police believe at least one of those threatening calls came from someone in Mid-Michigan.

“I mean it changed me, to be afraid to drive a car and go outside and cut my grass. It’s been bad,” said Kelly.

She received a two-minute phone call on March 6 from a private number saying they’ve seen the inside of her home.

“The wanted to come in and film my home because it’s as messy as my clerk’s office, and I kept explaining to him that my house and my clerk’s office are not messy,” said Kelly. “The call lasted about two minutes and some seconds, and that’s when he said that he or they were going to come and poison and kill my dogs and throw them in the dumpster.”

Kelly called police and they allegedly traced the number to Matthew Smith, who currently is a Davison school board member and is running for the Genesee County Board of Commissioners.

According to the police report, officers then found Kelly’s county clerk opponent, Justin Kasieta, was also on the phone call. Kasieta admitted that the phone call was made by Smith but says they didn’t threaten to kill her dogs.

“I want them to be held accountable," Kelly said. "They didn’t hurt me physically but mentally, and it’s drained me.”

Smith denied making the phone call to police, saying his friends “spoofed” his number. Smith promptly filed his own police report claiming someone has been prank calling from his phone for 18 months.

Smith’s attorney told ABC12 News that neither he nor his client would do an interview or answer questions. He did say Kelly is making it all up.

“I want none of these three gentlemen to ever contact me again,” said Kelly.

Michigan State Police turned over their investigation to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office, which had not filed charges in the case as of Monday evening.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Temporary ORV bridge closure begins Oct. 19 in Dickinson County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The bridge is scheduled to reopen Nov. 8.

News

UP citizens form non-profit to stop industrial rocket launch site

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Powell and Marquette Township residents are uniting against the planned Granot Loma site.

News

Orion Hunting Products in running for ’Coolest Thing Made in Michigan’

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
This ‘Coolest Thing Made in Michigan’ is to bring awareness to exceptional products made across the state and is hosted by the Michigan Manufacturers Association.

News

UPDATE: Man rescued in Ishpeming house fire coming home soon

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
He was trapped on the second floor of the home Monday night. Firefighters performed CPR. His status is unknown.

Coronavirus

Munising American Legion event tied to growing number of COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
As of October 11, the number of cases associated with the October 2 event has grown to 24.

Latest News

News

Michigan EGLE awards 13 coastal management grants

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Michigan Tech and the City of Marquette were each among those awarded funds.

National

Some ‘The Spice Hunter’ products recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Sauer isn’t aware of any reports of illness related to the products at the time of posting.

News

Chippewa County poacher loses lifetime hunting privileges, receives jail time, must pay $36K in fines

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
During an 18-month period Duncan committed numerous wildlife crimes of various species, including: wolves, bald eagles, deer, turkey and bobcat.

News

‘Mitten on a Mission’ campaign supports Alzheimer’s Association

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe
Michigan residents are urged to collectively walk 190,000 steps to recognize the 190,000 Michiganders living with Alzheimer’s.

VOD Recordings

'Mitten on a Mission' campaign supports Alzheimer's Association

Updated: 5 hours ago
'Mitten on a Mission' campaign supports Alzheimer's Association

News

Superior Arts Youth Theater upcoming Fall programs

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By James Kuckkan
A discussion with Jalina McClain, the Executive Director of the Superior Arts Youth Theater, and a Georgia Hummel, a member of the Theater, on the SAYT's upcoming programs for the Fall and Winter Seasons.