Aspirus shares warning about over-the-counter medications

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Health experts Wednesday night are reminding people to be careful with over-the-counter medications. Pharmacists from Aspirus in Houghton say many of the OTC meds and supplements don’t have to be proved to be safe before being on the market, unlike prescription medications. Many of them are also meant to be taken for a short period of time.

“Just because something is available over the counter without a prescription don’t let that assumption be that it’s safe to take just because a prescription is not required a lot of over the counter medications do have some concerns associated with them,” said Aspirus Pharmacist, Ryan Greenley.

Greenley also said the safest thing to do is consult your primary care provider before you start taking any over the counter medication or supplements.

