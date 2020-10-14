Another round of rain and winds
The active pattern kicks back into gear
An area of low pressure will move east across the Upper Peninsula tonight through tomorrow. As it gets closer a swath of rain will spread from west to east during the day, but move out by the afternoon. However, it will remain windy with gusts around 35mph. Then, scattered showers continue through tomorrow with snowflakes mixed in. The active fall pattern continues as another system will bring rain/snow this weekend.
Today: Cloudy, windy, with rain early in the day and scattered showers later
Highs: Upper west, low to mid-50s elsewhere
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with morning light scattered showers, mainly east and a few snowflakes west
Highs: Upper 30s west, low to mid-40s elsewhere
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain/snow mix showers developing during the afternoon along the westerly wind belts
Highs: Upper 30s west to mid-40s east
Saturday: Rain/snow mix showers developing during the afternoon
Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s
Sunday: Snow showers mainly across the north and unseasonably cool/blustery
Highs: 30s west, low 40s east
Monday: Rain/snow mix showers
Highs: Around 40°
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and cool
Highs: Mainly 40s
