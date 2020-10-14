Advertisement

Another round of rain and winds

The active pattern kicks back into gear
By Jennifer Perez
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

An area of low pressure will move east across the Upper Peninsula tonight through tomorrow. As it gets closer a swath of rain will spread from west to east during the day, but move out by the afternoon. However, it will remain windy with gusts around 35mph. Then, scattered showers continue through tomorrow with snowflakes mixed in. The active fall pattern continues as another system will bring rain/snow this weekend.

Today: Cloudy, windy, with rain early in the day and scattered showers later

Highs: Upper west, low to mid-50s elsewhere

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with morning light scattered showers, mainly east and a few snowflakes west

Highs: Upper 30s west, low to mid-40s elsewhere

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain/snow mix showers developing during the afternoon along the westerly wind belts

Highs: Upper 30s west to mid-40s east

Saturday: Rain/snow mix showers developing during the afternoon

Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Sunday: Snow showers mainly across the north and unseasonably cool/blustery

Highs: 30s west, low 40s east

Monday: Rain/snow mix showers

Highs: Around 40°

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and cool

Highs: Mainly 40s

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

The Next Low-Pressure System Brings More Rain on Wednesday

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC weather story and forecast for the evening of October 13, 2020

Forecast

Minimal rain today before widespread rain tomorrow

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 6:39 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
A series of disturbances will keep precipitation around this week.

Forecast

Plan on One More Mild Day

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 7:02 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC weather story for the evening of October 12, 2020

Forecast

Rainy & windy Monday

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 7:39 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
Several disturbances will bring chances for rain/snow this week.

Latest News

Forecast

Clouds in the future and more as front brings rain, some thunder, wind to the U.P. Monday

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 11:19 PM EDT
|
By Noel Navarro
Western counties can expect rain during the Monday morning commute; isolated thunderstorms also possible.

Forecast

Mild and breezy Sunday in the U.P., as the southeast winds point toward the next system to come early Monday

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 1:56 AM EDT
|
By Noel Navarro
Winds gusting over 25 mph in some areas.

Forecast

Plan on a Significant Cooldown to Begin the Weekend

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:50 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC weather story for the evening of October 9, 2020

Forecast

Rain and wind stir up the U.P. Friday morning, but warming up to a sunnier afternoon ahead

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 8:35 AM EDT
|
By Noel Navarro
Afternoon temps reaching 70 degrees with winds gusting over 30 mph from the south.

Forecast

Another Breezy Warmup is Expected Friday

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:05 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC Weather Story for the evening of October 8, 2020

Forecast

Dry air into the mix produces mostly sunny skies in the U.P. Thursday afternoon

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 8:23 AM EDT
|
By Noel Navarro
Increasing cloudiness overnight Thursday ahead of an approaching front.