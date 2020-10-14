Another round of rain and winds

An area of low pressure will move east across the Upper Peninsula tonight through tomorrow. As it gets closer a swath of rain will spread from west to east during the day, but move out by the afternoon. However, it will remain windy with gusts around 35mph. Then, scattered showers continue through tomorrow with snowflakes mixed in. The active fall pattern continues as another system will bring rain/snow this weekend.

Today: Cloudy, windy, with rain early in the day and scattered showers later

Highs: Upper west, low to mid-50s elsewhere

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with morning light scattered showers, mainly east and a few snowflakes west

Highs: Upper 30s west, low to mid-40s elsewhere

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain/snow mix showers developing during the afternoon along the westerly wind belts

Highs: Upper 30s west to mid-40s east

Saturday: Rain/snow mix showers developing during the afternoon

Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Sunday: Snow showers mainly across the north and unseasonably cool/blustery

Highs: 30s west, low 40s east

Monday: Rain/snow mix showers

Highs: Around 40°

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and cool

Highs: Mainly 40s

