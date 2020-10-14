3-car crash in Iron Mountain

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Mountain Fire and Iron Mountain Police Departments were dispatched to a three-car traffic crash on US-2 at East Hughitt Street at 1:35pm on Wednesday. No injuries were reported.

An SUV that was attempting to cross US-2 West bound, at East Hughitt Street failed to yield the right of way to two vehicles that were South bound on US-2. All three vehicles collided in the intersection causing one vehicle to strike the side of Antonio’s Pizza and Pasta building causing damage. The SUV had stopped for the stop sign prior to the crash but attempted to cross US-2 after being waived into the intersection by another driver that was stopped on US-2 for backed up traffic.

The driver of the SUV was cited for failing to yield the right of way/stop sign violation.

The Iron Mountain Police Department reminds the public that just because someone motions for you to go or pull out does not mean that it is clear or that you have the right of way.

