Advertisement

3-car crash in Iron Mountain

An SUV that was attempting to cross US-2 West bound, at East Hughitt Street failed to yield the right of way to two vehicles that were South bound on US-2.
Iron Mountain police and fire move the car to get towed.
Iron Mountain police and fire move the car to get towed.(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Mountain Fire and Iron Mountain Police Departments were dispatched to a three-car traffic crash on US-2 at East Hughitt Street at 1:35pm on Wednesday. No injuries were reported.

An SUV that was attempting to cross US-2 West bound, at East Hughitt Street failed to yield the right of way to two vehicles that were South bound on US-2. All three vehicles collided in the intersection causing one vehicle to strike the side of Antonio’s Pizza and Pasta building causing damage. The SUV had stopped for the stop sign prior to the crash but attempted to cross US-2 after being waived into the intersection by another driver that was stopped on US-2 for backed up traffic.

The driver of the SUV was cited for failing to yield the right of way/stop sign violation.

The Iron Mountain Police Department reminds the public that just because someone motions for you to go or pull out does not mean that it is clear or that you have the right of way.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases increase by more than 100 Wednesday

Updated: moments ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Two new deaths were also reported.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: moments ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

State

Gov. Whitmer calls for extended 2021 health insurance marketplace open enrollment period

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Open enrollment for 2021 coverage is scheduled to run Nov. 1 to Dec. 15, 2020. Michigan is joining Wisconsin to call for extending the deadline to sign up to the end of January 2021.

State

Effort to bar LGBTQ discrimination moves ahead in Michigan

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
If election officials determine roughly 340,000 are valid, the bill would be placed before the Republican-led Legislature.

Latest News

State

Michigan Legislature OKs unemployment, legal liability bills

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The bill was among several approved during a lengthy session that stretched into early Wednesday.

News

Temporary ORV bridge closure begins Oct. 19 in Dickinson County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The bridge is scheduled to reopen Nov. 8.

News

UP citizens form non-profit to stop industrial rocket launch site

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Powell and Marquette Township residents are uniting against the planned Granot Loma site.

News

Orion Hunting Products in running for ’Coolest Thing Made in Michigan’

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
This ‘Coolest Thing Made in Michigan’ is to bring awareness to exceptional products made across the state and is hosted by the Michigan Manufacturers Association.

News

UPDATE: Man rescued in Ishpeming house fire coming home soon

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
He was trapped on the second floor of the home Monday night. Firefighters performed CPR. His status is unknown.

Coronavirus

Munising American Legion event tied to growing number of COVID-19 cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
As of October 11, the number of cases associated with the October 2 event has grown to 24.