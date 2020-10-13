Welding students make gift for Houghton County Sheriff’s Office

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - After weeks of hard work -- for the students of the Copper Country Intermediate School District’s Career and Technical Education program -- time and patience has finally paid off.

Since early March, students from the program’s welding class had been building a gift for the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office.

The finished product? A dueling tree, meant to help police officers with shooting practice. The class’s instructor, Tim Stites, explains how the competitive nature of the dueling tree will help officers maintain accuracy and precision when it counts.

“You would have two shooters lined up some number of yards away,” Stites said. "Each shooter’s goal is to shoot and get all of the targets to swing to their opponent’s side.”

Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean and some of his fellow officers stopped by the Career Tech Center in Hancock to glance at the product and take it with them for testing. He was pleased with its design and said it was a job well done.

“The design elements are great,” McLean stated. "The angles are there to deflect those [targets] with the rounds coming into them. It is very good quality, and the materials are top notch.”

The dueling tree was supposed to be complete and given to the sheriff’s office earlier in the year, but the coronavirus pandemic put the project’s completion on hiatus for at least six months. Now that it is finished, Stites says he wanted his students to be on-hand during the presentation.

“We wanted the students to be present to hand it over,” he explained. "We knew it was a priority of ours to get it to [the officers] as quickly as we could.”

Sheriff McLean is thankful for all of the students' hard work and dedication to the community.

“I think it was a great community project on their part,” McLean mentioned. "It’s nice that they think of others and appreciate others.”

The sheriff’s office will provide feedback on the dueling tree in the coming days. In the meantime, the Career Tech Center plans to make more of them in the months ahead.

