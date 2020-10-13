Advertisement

Vista Theater can drive this weekend

The can drive’s next dates are at the Super One Foods in Negaunee on October 16th from 2:00p.m. to 7:00p.m., and October 18th from noon to 5:00p.m..
By James Kuckkan
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Vista Theater may be down for the moment, but it’s certainly not out.

Since the collapse of the historic venue’s roof last August, the Peninsula Arts Appreciation Council and the Vista Board have been coordinating over the past several months, and will continue to do so, to provide opportunities for the community to help support the near-centenarian theater in its time of need. One of those opportunities is the on-going Yes We Can drive, where anyone available is encouraged to stop by and drop off any cans they’d like to get rid of.

Eliisa Gladwell, a Vista Board member was encouraging about the event, saying, “We’re not turning anyone or anything away, so please feel free to drop by.”

Alongside the can drive, the Vista Board is also holding a virtual town hall this Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. over Zoom. The townhall will discuss what plans the Board has for the Vista, what members of the community can do to help, and the state of the Vista so far.

Vista Board President Rusty Bowers was especially enthusiastic regarding the townhall, saying, “We’ve invited all of Negaunee, all of the surrounding area, and anyone that’s interested in the Vista Theater can visit our website and get the Zoom Link.”

You can find a link to the Yes We Can Drive here, and another link to the Vista’s Facebook Page with the virtual townhall link here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Vista Theater Can Drive

Updated: 41 minutes ago
A discussion with PAAC President Rusty Bowers and PAAC Board Member Eliisa Gladwell regarding the Vista Can Drive and other upcoming events in support of fundraising for the Vista Theater.

News

Women’s Center display set up for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The Women's Center in Marquette has set up a display at Harlow Park for National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

News

Marquette looking ahead to phase two of Lakeshore Boulevard project

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
Phase two of the Lakeshore Boulevard project is set to begin in Marquette next spring.

News

NMU holding blood drive Wednesday

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The event runs from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Latest News

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Upper Michigan reports 8 new deaths, adds 132 COVID-19 cases Monday

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
COVID-19 hospitalization data shows 45 patients in U.P. hospitals Monday. Twelve of those patients are in the ICU.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

News

Houghton-Portage Township students return to the classroom

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Lily Simmons
Students learned remotely for two weeks due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

State

More than $7M awarded statewide to expand residential lead hazard services

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Menominee-Delta-Schoolcraft Community Action Agency was awarded $500,000.

News

Free self-defense class for women

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
David Moyle says if enough people show interest, he will add a third class.

State

Michigan Supreme Court won’t delay effect of pandemic ruling

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Justices voted 6-1 Monday against halting the precedential effect of its opinion until Oct. 30.