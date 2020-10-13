Vista Theater can drive this weekend

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Vista Theater may be down for the moment, but it’s certainly not out.

Since the collapse of the historic venue’s roof last August, the Peninsula Arts Appreciation Council and the Vista Board have been coordinating over the past several months, and will continue to do so, to provide opportunities for the community to help support the near-centenarian theater in its time of need. One of those opportunities is the on-going Yes We Can drive, where anyone available is encouraged to stop by and drop off any cans they’d like to get rid of.

Eliisa Gladwell, a Vista Board member was encouraging about the event, saying, “We’re not turning anyone or anything away, so please feel free to drop by.”

Alongside the can drive, the Vista Board is also holding a virtual town hall this Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. over Zoom. The townhall will discuss what plans the Board has for the Vista, what members of the community can do to help, and the state of the Vista so far.

Vista Board President Rusty Bowers was especially enthusiastic regarding the townhall, saying, “We’ve invited all of Negaunee, all of the surrounding area, and anyone that’s interested in the Vista Theater can visit our website and get the Zoom Link.”

You can find a link to the Yes We Can Drive here, and another link to the Vista’s Facebook Page with the virtual townhall link here.

