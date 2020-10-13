Upper Michigan adds more than 90 COVID-19 cases Tuesday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan added 92 coronavirus cases Tuesday. The latest cases, deaths, and recoveries added are as follows (counties listed alphabetically):

Alger: 10 cases

Delta: 16 cases, 1 death

Dickinson: 14 cases, 3 recoveries

Gogebic: 1 case

Houghton: 5 cases

Iron: 3 cases, 1 death, 1 recovery

Keweenaw: 1 case

Mackinac: 3 cases

Marquette: 24 cases

Menominee: 12 cases

Schoolcraft: 3 cases

As of Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 5:10 p.m. eastern time, there have been a total of 3,559 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 1,517 are considered recovered and 60 have resulted in death.

Marquette County Health Department gave more details on case increases in the county recently. Read more about that here.

For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 45 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Monday, Oct. 12. Twelve of those patients are in the intensive care unit (ICU). Data wasn’t updated Oct. 13.

Aspirus hospitals have five patients, with none in the ICU. Baraga County Memorial Hospital has one patient, with none in the ICU. Dickinson County Healthcare System has eight patients, and one more in the ICU. Helen Joy Newberry Hospital has one patient, but none in the ICU. OSF. St. Francis Hospital has three patients, and four in the ICU. UP Health System hospitals have 15 patients and seven in the ICU. This data is available through MDHHS.

Out of the 120,477 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan for the entire coronavirus pandemic, 2.47 percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Oct. 13.

Michigan reported 1,237 new cases Tuesday. So, the state’s total cases are up to 137,702. Thirty new deaths were reported statewide, with ten from vital records review. In total, 6,928 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries, updated Saturday on the state’s website, are at 104,271. The statewide recovery total is updated weekly on Saturdays.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.