2 UP artists found Shape and Sound Arts Academy

Ben Pawlowski and Patrick Booth teach students ages 9 - 14 about visual arts and music.
Shape and Sound Arts Academy.(WLUC)
By Lily Simmons
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Local artists Ben Pawlowski and Patrick Booth are the co-founders of Shape and Sound Arts Academy, a program designed to teach young people ages 9 through 14 about the arts.

Booth teaches music, and Pawlowski teaches visual art. Pawlowski says young people need an opportunity to learn about the arts, especially amid the pandemic.

“We knew schools were going to be making budget cuts, and we know from our experience that often the arts are one of the first things to go,” Pawlowski said. “We kind of foresaw that there would be a need, and then the need became really definite when we knew that Bothwell Middle School was no longer going to be having a visual arts program.”

Each curriculum is broken up into tiers. These tiers allow students to discover art and music in unique ways, such as using everyday objects to create sound.

“Looking at our world as a musical instrument is one of the first things that the students will learn on the music side of things,” said Booth. “From there, they’ll be able to hone in on an instrument that they choose to create sort of the same sounds, and then to create a composition based on those sounds.”

One of the reasons Booth and Pawlowski say this program is so important is music and art are skills these students can take with them through their entire lives.

“One of the first things you hear people say when they get older is, ‘What’s one thing you wish you would’ve done?’” Booth said. “Nine times out of ten, the answer is either, ‘Played an instrument’ or, ‘Continued playing an instrument.’ Hopefully through this program, students will have that ability to start nurturing that creative aspect.”

Pawlowski added, “We’re trying to help students use arts, both visual and musical, as a way of solving problems in their life and learning how to communicate visually and think outside the box.”

The program currently takes place virtually, but the pair plan to host in-person classes once it is safe to do so.

To learn more about Shape and Sound Arts Academy, visit shapeandsoundarts.com or find them on Facebook or Instagram.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

