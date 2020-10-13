Advertisement

The UP and Northern Michigan are experiencing the highest increase in COVID-19 cases since March

State and Local Public Health officials met virtually today to discuss COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Michigan.
UP cases per million
UP cases per million(State and Local Public Health)
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - State and Local Public Health officials met virtually today to discuss COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Michigan.

According to the Michigan Association for Local Public Health President, Nicholas DeRusha, the UP and Northern Michigan are experiencing the most COVID-19 cases per million daily in the state, and an increase in cases has been from numerous people not following isolation guidelines.

“Most folks are working they certainly need to go to work, they need to be able to get their paycheck and when you’re asking folks to stay home for 10 days or if they were exposed to someone who’s a case, 14 days is kind of a difficultly. So, folks are really hesitant to say maybe who they have been around for a fear that those folks may need to isolate and quarantine.”

Chief Medical Executive and Deputy for Health, DR. Joneigh Khaldun, says in order to limit COVID exposure, Michiganders must continue to follow COVID guidelines like mask wearing, social distancing, and getting a flu vaccine to limit the strain on the health care system.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Upper Michigan adds more than 90 COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Two more deaths were also reported Tuesday.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Coronavirus

Possible safety issue spurs pause of COVID-19 antibody study

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Eli Lilly confirmed Tuesday that the study had been paused “out of an abundance of caution”

Coronavirus

Pandemic takes toll on mental health of Americans

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
As of August, nearly 41% of adults surveyed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported struggling with mental health issues.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Pandemic's toll on those with mental health illnesses

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Medical experts are bracing for a second wave of mental health devastation.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases climbing with troubling signs ahead

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Coronavirus cases climbing with troubling signs ahead.

Coronavirus

More masks, less play: Europe tightens rules as virus surges

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The World Health Organization said Tuesday there were more than 700,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Europe last week, a jump of 34% compared to the previous week.

Coronavirus

Marquette County sees COVID-19 cases increase, though not as rapidly as other UP counties

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila and TV6 News Team
In looking at cases by county, Dr. Kevin Piggott says many counties with populations lower than that of Marquette County, have higher case totals compared to county population.

Coronavirus

Nevada man is first in North America to get coronavirus twice

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
The man first tested positive for COVID-19 in April and then tested positive again in June.

National Politics

2nd COVID-19 vaccine trial paused over unexplained illness

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Johnson & Johnson was aiming to enroll 60,000 volunteers to prove if its single-dose approach is safe and protects against the coronavirus.