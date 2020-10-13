The UP and Northern Michigan are experiencing the highest increase in COVID-19 cases since March

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - State and Local Public Health officials met virtually today to discuss COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Michigan.

According to the Michigan Association for Local Public Health President, Nicholas DeRusha, the UP and Northern Michigan are experiencing the most COVID-19 cases per million daily in the state, and an increase in cases has been from numerous people not following isolation guidelines.

“Most folks are working they certainly need to go to work, they need to be able to get their paycheck and when you’re asking folks to stay home for 10 days or if they were exposed to someone who’s a case, 14 days is kind of a difficultly. So, folks are really hesitant to say maybe who they have been around for a fear that those folks may need to isolate and quarantine.”

Chief Medical Executive and Deputy for Health, DR. Joneigh Khaldun, says in order to limit COVID exposure, Michiganders must continue to follow COVID guidelines like mask wearing, social distancing, and getting a flu vaccine to limit the strain on the health care system.

