Advertisement

The Next Low-Pressure System Brings More Rain on Wednesday

Behind This Low, Colder Air Works into Upper Michigan
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Wednesday: Rain spreading west to east during the day

Highs: upper 40s to lower 50s

Thursday: Blustery and colder with some showers, mainly in the morning; a little snow may mix in over the far west

Highs: around 40 into the low 40s northwest, mid to upper 40s south and east

Friday: Cold with some snow showers over the west-wind snow belts of the west

Highs: around 40 into the 40s

Saturday: Becoming cloudy with a chance of rain developing west, possibly mixed with some snow at the outset; the rain will spread eastward during the afternoon and evening

Sunday: Cold and blustery with some snow showers and flurries mainly north

Highs: around 40 into the 40s

Colder than normal weather will continue into next week.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Minimal rain today before widespread rain tomorrow

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jennifer Perez
A series of disturbances will keep precipitation around this week.

Forecast

Plan on One More Mild Day

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 7:02 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC weather story for the evening of October 12, 2020

Forecast

Rainy & windy Monday

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 7:39 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
Several disturbances will bring chances for rain/snow this week.

Forecast

Clouds in the future and more as front brings rain, some thunder, wind to the U.P. Monday

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 11:19 PM EDT
|
By Noel Navarro
Western counties can expect rain during the Monday morning commute; isolated thunderstorms also possible.

Latest News

Forecast

Mild and breezy Sunday in the U.P., as the southeast winds point toward the next system to come early Monday

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 1:56 AM EDT
|
By Noel Navarro
Winds gusting over 25 mph in some areas.

Forecast

Plan on a Significant Cooldown to Begin the Weekend

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:50 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC weather story for the evening of October 9, 2020

Forecast

Rain and wind stir up the U.P. Friday morning, but warming up to a sunnier afternoon ahead

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 8:35 AM EDT
|
By Noel Navarro
Afternoon temps reaching 70 degrees with winds gusting over 30 mph from the south.

Forecast

Another Breezy Warmup is Expected Friday

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:05 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC Weather Story for the evening of October 8, 2020

Forecast

Dry air into the mix produces mostly sunny skies in the U.P. Thursday afternoon

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 8:23 AM EDT
|
By Noel Navarro
Increasing cloudiness overnight Thursday ahead of an approaching front.

Forecast

High Pressure Building into the U.P. Means More Sunshine Thursday

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 7:18 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC weather story for October 7, 2020