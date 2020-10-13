The Next Low-Pressure System Brings More Rain on Wednesday

Wednesday: Rain spreading west to east during the day

Highs: upper 40s to lower 50s

Thursday: Blustery and colder with some showers, mainly in the morning; a little snow may mix in over the far west

Highs: around 40 into the low 40s northwest, mid to upper 40s south and east

Friday: Cold with some snow showers over the west-wind snow belts of the west

Highs: around 40 into the 40s

Saturday: Becoming cloudy with a chance of rain developing west, possibly mixed with some snow at the outset; the rain will spread eastward during the afternoon and evening

Sunday: Cold and blustery with some snow showers and flurries mainly north

Highs: around 40 into the 40s

Colder than normal weather will continue into next week.

