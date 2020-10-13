Race for the Michigan US Senate tightens

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - You’ve seen the ads.

“It is true, Peters did get rich in Washington," said a John James ad. "The Senator really knows how to work the system.”

You’ve heard the claims.

“You’ve seen the ads attacking Gary Peters. Independent fact checkers have ruled there false,” said a Senator Gary Peters ad.

And now you’re meeting the candidates.

Gary Peters is the incumbent currently finishing his first term.

He served in the U.S. Navy Reserves and started off his career as a financial advisor. Experiences that sill impact him to this day

“To me, it’s a sacred reasonability of mine as a U.S. Senator to make sure that we only spend money that we absolutely need and don’t waste it," said Peters.

Meanwhile his Republican challenger, John James, ran for a senate seat against Debbie Stabenow in 2018 and lost by less than 7%.

He also served as president to his family business after returning from eight years of service in the Army.

“I think experience matters and having experience as a combat veteran, experience as a veteran who’s had to transition back; I understand that sometimes for our veterans the toughest battle we face are actually when we get off the battlefield," said James.

Now, a new report from The Detroit News shows spending in the race, will surpass $100 million. Making this race the most expensive senate race in the state’s history.

This as the latest poll from The New York times shows Peters double digit led in July, has shrunk down to just 1%.

Leaving the candidates making their pitch to undecided voters.

“A seat on both sides of the aisle is the way we get things done in Washington," said James. “Having a Democrat, Republican, Stabenow, James and regardless of who is in the majority or who’s in the White House, Michigan can get things done.”

“That’s why we’re working every day to make sure folks understand the message," said Peters. "Someone who works hard every day, has a proven record of getting things done, finding common ground and that’s who I am and my experience has been that’s what voters in Michigan look for.”

With just three weeks until Election Day, the candidates plan on key issues could ultimately decide who wins.

This is part one of a two part series. Tomorrow you can watch the candidates plans for healthcare, the Upper Peninsula and what James is now saying about previous supportive comments about President Donald Trump. Watch live on your TV6 Early News at 6, 5 central.

