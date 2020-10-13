Advertisement

Pine Mountain Ski Jump renovations still underway

This construction project will near completion by the end of November, with the annual Continental Cup being held February 13th and 14th, 2021.
The top of Pine Mountain Ski Jump
The top of Pine Mountain Ski Jump(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -The Pine Mountain Ski Jump in Iron Mountain is looking different every day, as it is still undergoing renovations to meet International Ski Federation guidelines.

“They’ve seen the scaffold from down below, but when you see it in person, it’s an amazing structure; we should be proud that we are going to be able to continue to host ski jumping in Dickinson County,” said the Kiwanis Ski Club treasurer, Paul Bujold.

He said this $3 million project has been a long-time coming.

"We started the design process probably three or four years ago,” he told TV6.

This is to make sure the jump is up to regulations so they can hold a world cup in the future. Construction led by Gunlach Champion has been underway since May.

“Everything has gone well, to date. We are a little behind schedule,” Bujold added.

Bujold says that is due to some material delays, but last week the stair tower updates began.

"Then, the next step in the process is to build the warming shelter, on top of the stair tower,” he said.

Until then, the club continues to ask for donations. Click here to donate.

"So, we do have a website set up. We are also still in the process of building and selling some material from the wood scaffold that we tore off,” he said.

He says that will happen the first weekend of November.

The top of the ski jump continues to be closed to the public during this time.

This construction project will near completion by the end of November, with the annual Continental Cup being held February 13th and 14th, 2021.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

2 UP artists found Shape and Sound Arts Academy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lily Simmons
Ben Pawlowski and Patrick Booth teach students ages 9 - 14 about visual arts and music.

News

Dickinson-Iron District Health Department comments on Iron County schools back to face-to-face learning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
The health department says they have been using the same guidelines since the beginning of the academic year, when they recommended another two-week virtual period.

News

Nova Water of Canada announces US headquarters to open in Iron River

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The expansion into the U.S. will allow Nova Water of Canada to focus locally on the need for sustainable solutions.

Coronavirus

Marquette County sees COVID-19 cases increase, though not as rapidly as other UP counties

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila and TV6 News Team
In looking at cases by county, Dr. Kevin Piggott says many counties with populations lower than that of Marquette County, have higher case totals compared to county population.

Latest News

State

Michigan DNR sees increase in hunting amid pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Michigan DNR has, so far in 2020, issued 751,310 deer hunting licenses, compared to 584,802 licenses issued in 2019.

State

MacPass account holders: Time to swap your old card for a new sticker

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Cards will no longer work after Dec. 31.

News

Vista Theater can drive this weekend

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By James Kuckkan
A discussion with PAAC President Rusty Bowers and PAAC Board Member Eliisa Gladwell regarding the Vista Can Drive and other upcoming events in support of fundraising for the Vista Theater.

News

Vista Theater Can Drive

Updated: 6 hours ago
A discussion with PAAC President Rusty Bowers and PAAC Board Member Eliisa Gladwell regarding the Vista Can Drive and other upcoming events in support of fundraising for the Vista Theater.

News

Women’s Center display set up for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The Women's Center in Marquette has set up a display at Harlow Park for National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

News

Marquette looking ahead to phase two of Lakeshore Boulevard project

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
Phase two of the Lakeshore Boulevard project is set to begin in Marquette next spring.