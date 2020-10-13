Pine Mountain Ski Jump renovations still underway

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -The Pine Mountain Ski Jump in Iron Mountain is looking different every day, as it is still undergoing renovations to meet International Ski Federation guidelines.

“They’ve seen the scaffold from down below, but when you see it in person, it’s an amazing structure; we should be proud that we are going to be able to continue to host ski jumping in Dickinson County,” said the Kiwanis Ski Club treasurer, Paul Bujold.

He said this $3 million project has been a long-time coming.

"We started the design process probably three or four years ago,” he told TV6.

This is to make sure the jump is up to regulations so they can hold a world cup in the future. Construction led by Gunlach Champion has been underway since May.

“Everything has gone well, to date. We are a little behind schedule,” Bujold added.

Bujold says that is due to some material delays, but last week the stair tower updates began.

"Then, the next step in the process is to build the warming shelter, on top of the stair tower,” he said.

Until then, the club continues to ask for donations. Click here to donate.

"So, we do have a website set up. We are also still in the process of building and selling some material from the wood scaffold that we tore off,” he said.

He says that will happen the first weekend of November.

The top of the ski jump continues to be closed to the public during this time.

This construction project will near completion by the end of November, with the annual Continental Cup being held February 13th and 14th, 2021.

