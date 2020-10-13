Advertisement

Online assistance fair for veterans to happen October 22nd

The Upper Peninsula Veteran’s Community Action Team or (VCAT) is hosting a virtual job fair from one to four p.m. eastern time, on Thursday, October 22nd.
VCAT flyer
VCAT flyer(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -The Upper Peninsula Veteran’s Community Action Team or (VCAT,) is hosting a virtual job fair from one to four p.m. eastern time, on Thursday, October 22nd.

VCAT is an organization local to Upper Michigan. It is intended to provide ‘no closed door’ access to resources to assist veterans and their families. The team, in partnership with other veteran services, will host an online resource fair for area veterans.

“A lot of folks may be struggling with employment right now, or laid off due to COVID. There are a lot of employers that are looking for workers right now. This is a great time for folks to jump online and search out what opportunities for employment there might be,” said Frank Lombard, the U.P. Veteran’s program manager for UPCAP.

Pre-registration is required. Click here to register.

Veterans and family members can also call 211, to talk with UPCAP for help.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

2 UP artists found Shape and Sound Arts Academy

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lily Simmons
Ben Pawlowski and Patrick Booth teach students ages 9 - 14 about visual arts and music.

News

Pine Mountain Ski Jump renovations still underway

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
The top of the ski jump continues to be closed to the public during this time. This construction project will near completion by the end of November, with the annual Continental Cup being held February 13th and 14th, 2021.

News

Dickinson-Iron District Health Department comments on Iron County schools back to face-to-face learning

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
The health department says they have been using the same guidelines since the beginning of the academic year, when they recommended another two-week virtual period.

News

Nova Water of Canada announces US headquarters to open in Iron River

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The expansion into the U.S. will allow Nova Water of Canada to focus locally on the need for sustainable solutions.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Marquette County sees COVID-19 cases increase, though not as rapidly as other UP counties

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila and TV6 News Team
In looking at cases by county, Dr. Kevin Piggott says many counties with populations lower than that of Marquette County, have higher case totals compared to county population.

State

Michigan DNR sees increase in hunting amid pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Michigan DNR has, so far in 2020, issued 751,310 deer hunting licenses, compared to 584,802 licenses issued in 2019.

State

MacPass account holders: Time to swap your old card for a new sticker

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Cards will no longer work after Dec. 31.

News

Vista Theater can drive this weekend

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By James Kuckkan
A discussion with PAAC President Rusty Bowers and PAAC Board Member Eliisa Gladwell regarding the Vista Can Drive and other upcoming events in support of fundraising for the Vista Theater.

News

Vista Theater Can Drive

Updated: 8 hours ago
A discussion with PAAC President Rusty Bowers and PAAC Board Member Eliisa Gladwell regarding the Vista Can Drive and other upcoming events in support of fundraising for the Vista Theater.

News

Women’s Center display set up for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The Women's Center in Marquette has set up a display at Harlow Park for National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.