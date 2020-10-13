Online assistance fair for veterans to happen October 22nd

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -The Upper Peninsula Veteran’s Community Action Team or (VCAT,) is hosting a virtual job fair from one to four p.m. eastern time, on Thursday, October 22nd.

VCAT is an organization local to Upper Michigan. It is intended to provide ‘no closed door’ access to resources to assist veterans and their families. The team, in partnership with other veteran services, will host an online resource fair for area veterans.

“A lot of folks may be struggling with employment right now, or laid off due to COVID. There are a lot of employers that are looking for workers right now. This is a great time for folks to jump online and search out what opportunities for employment there might be,” said Frank Lombard, the U.P. Veteran’s program manager for UPCAP.

Pre-registration is required. Click here to register.

Veterans and family members can also call 211, to talk with UPCAP for help.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.