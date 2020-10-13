Online shopping increases as the holiday season approaches

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - As COVID cases continue to rise in the u-p and businesses continue to limit capacity, Gina Thorsen, president of Stormy Kromer, says online shopping has been increasing.

“Our online sales have been up, as I think a lot of e-commerce sales have been experiencing with COVID.”

And with the official start of the holiday shopping season over a month away, Thorsen says people seem to have begun their shopping early.

“I think that people at some extent are worried that as it gets closer to the holidays that things might not be available or that shipping times are going to be longer. So, I guess people are doing a little bit more early preparation.”

However, with the busiest time of the year looming, the biggest challenge for many store owners is finding employees according to Thorsen.

“Everyone that’s kind of in online sales and seeing this strength in sales they’re looking for people. And that’s really the big thing I’ve heard from business owners.”

As many local businesses, like Stormy Kromer are trying to stay ahead of the rush, they’re also working towards ensuring online orders will arrive at your doorstep in time.

“We’re doing a lot of work talking to the various shipping carriers and what is going to be the best method for us to get our packages to people on time and that is probably going to ultimately cost us more money.”

And for those who are unfamiliar with online shopping or worried of scams, Thorsen says Stormy Kromer and many other businesses will still take over-the-phone orders and it’s offering curbside pickup.

