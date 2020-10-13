Nova Water of Canada announces US headquarters to open in Iron River

IRON RIVER, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - Nova Water of Canada, with its global administration office in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, announced its expansion into the United States with the opening of its U.S. headquarters in Iron River.

The expansion into the U.S. will allow Nova Water of Canada to focus locally on the need for sustainable solutions through green investment and technology while:

More efficiently and effectively treating wastewater

Creating clean water access to many who must deal with limited access daily

Capitalizing on the growing industrial water reuse and anaerobic digestion markets.

“For too long the industry focused on fixes to aging infrastructure with the same technology, open lagoon solutions that are not environmentally sound or cost effective,” said Jon Wierda, Nova Water of Canada’s Chief Finance Executive, who will head up the United States business. “Our solutions, scalable to almost any situation, are especially suited for rural and Indigenous communities facing significant budgetary issues. Having a strong presence in this part of the Midwest places us directly in an area with great need.”

This expansion will be the springboard for planned growth in the US market.

“We consistently receive requests for proposals from U.S. based communities and companies,” said Carl Ninine, Chief Administration Officer. “We see too many temporary, albeit well intentioned, solutions to bring clean water to many underserved people. Choosing Iron River, MI, as our U.S. headquarters allows us to live our mission of focusing on the particular needs of rural communities.”

Nova Water of Canada’s growth plans include adding resources to the Iron River headquarters as they attain consistent growth. This includes adding engineering talent, technology skills and potentially adding a local manufacturing facility locally depending on the ultimate market demographics.

The company provides a revolutionary technology to treat wastewater, eliminating the need for large footprint lagoons at a lower cost while eliminating greenhouse gas.

“By retaining the biogas that escapes in the current, outdated systems, an organization improves the local environment whiling using the biogas to reduce its operating costs or create revenues through the effective use of the RNG, renewable electricity or combined heat and power market,” said AJ Bird, Executive Vice President of Business Development. “We are a disruptor in the industry, in a good way, and offer solutions that will benefit both current and future generations.”

Nova Water of Canada is a First Nation owned and controlled entity, allowing for organization to meet their diverse supplier mandates, in Canada and in the United States.

