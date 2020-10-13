Advertisement

Nova Water of Canada announces US headquarters to open in Iron River

The expansion into the U.S. will allow Nova Water of Canada to focus locally on the need for sustainable solutions.
Nova Water of Canada logo on water background.
Nova Water of Canada logo on water background.(Nova Water of Canada/WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON RIVER, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - Nova Water of Canada, with its global administration office in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, announced its expansion into the United States with the opening of its U.S. headquarters in Iron River.

The expansion into the U.S. will allow Nova Water of Canada to focus locally on the need for sustainable solutions through green investment and technology while:

  • More efficiently and effectively treating wastewater
  • Creating clean water access to many who must deal with limited access daily
  • Capitalizing on the growing industrial water reuse and anaerobic digestion markets.

“For too long the industry focused on fixes to aging infrastructure with the same technology, open lagoon solutions that are not environmentally sound or cost effective,” said Jon Wierda, Nova Water of Canada’s Chief Finance Executive, who will head up the United States business. “Our solutions, scalable to almost any situation, are especially suited for rural and Indigenous communities facing significant budgetary issues. Having a strong presence in this part of the Midwest places us directly in an area with great need.”

This expansion will be the springboard for planned growth in the US market.

“We consistently receive requests for proposals from U.S. based communities and companies,” said Carl Ninine, Chief Administration Officer. “We see too many temporary, albeit well intentioned, solutions to bring clean water to many underserved people. Choosing Iron River, MI, as our U.S. headquarters allows us to live our mission of focusing on the particular needs of rural communities.”

Nova Water of Canada’s growth plans include adding resources to the Iron River headquarters as they attain consistent growth. This includes adding engineering talent, technology skills and potentially adding a local manufacturing facility locally depending on the ultimate market demographics.

The company provides a revolutionary technology to treat wastewater, eliminating the need for large footprint lagoons at a lower cost while eliminating greenhouse gas.

“By retaining the biogas that escapes in the current, outdated systems, an organization improves the local environment whiling using the biogas to reduce its operating costs or create revenues through the effective use of the RNG, renewable electricity or combined heat and power market,” said AJ Bird, Executive Vice President of Business Development. “We are a disruptor in the industry, in a good way, and offer solutions that will benefit both current and future generations.”

Nova Water of Canada is a First Nation owned and controlled entity, allowing for organization to meet their diverse supplier mandates, in Canada and in the United States.

Learn more about Nova Water of Canada on its website or Facebook page.

Nova Water of Canada Press Release 2020. Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Dickinson-Iron District Health Department comments on Iron County schools back to face-to-face learning

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
The health department says they have been using the same guidelines since the beginning of the academic year, when they recommended another two-week virtual period.

Coronavirus

Marquette County sees COVID-19 cases increase, though not as rapidly as other UP counties

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila and TV6 News Team
In looking at cases by county, Dr. Kevin Piggott says many counties with populations lower than that of Marquette County, have higher case totals compared to county population.

State

Michigan DNR sees increase in hunting amid pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Michigan DNR has, so far in 2020, issued 751,310 deer hunting licenses, compared to 584,802 licenses issued in 2019.

State

MacPass account holders: Time to swap your old card for a new sticker

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Cards will no longer work after Dec. 31.

Latest News

News

Vista Theater can drive this weekend

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By James Kuckkan
A discussion with PAAC President Rusty Bowers and PAAC Board Member Eliisa Gladwell regarding the Vista Can Drive and other upcoming events in support of fundraising for the Vista Theater.

News

Vista Theater Can Drive

Updated: 5 hours ago
A discussion with PAAC President Rusty Bowers and PAAC Board Member Eliisa Gladwell regarding the Vista Can Drive and other upcoming events in support of fundraising for the Vista Theater.

News

Women’s Center display set up for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The Women's Center in Marquette has set up a display at Harlow Park for National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

News

Marquette looking ahead to phase two of Lakeshore Boulevard project

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
Phase two of the Lakeshore Boulevard project is set to begin in Marquette next spring.

News

NMU holding blood drive Wednesday

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The event runs from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Upper Michigan reports 8 new deaths, adds 132 COVID-19 cases Monday

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
COVID-19 hospitalization data shows 45 patients in U.P. hospitals Monday. Twelve of those patients are in the ICU.