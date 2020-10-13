Advertisement

Minimal rain today before widespread rain tomorrow

The active pattern will bring several disturbances to the area
By Jennifer Perez
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Most of the area will catch a break from the rain today. A front moves across the area with a few isolated showers and increasing clouds this afternoon. Temperatures will remain above normal in the upper 50s. Then, the active pattern kicks back into gear tomorrow with another system, which will bring widespread rain by the afternoon. By the weekend cooler air moves in supporting rain/snow showers.

Today: Sunshine early and becoming partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the central and east during the afternoon. Otherwise, mild and breezy

⦁ Highs: Low to mid-50s west, upper 50s to low 60s central/east

Wednesday: Cloudy, windy, cooler with widespread rain by the afternoon

⦁ Highs: Low to mid-40s west, upper 40s to low 50s east

Thursday: Lingering lake effect rain showers during the morning. Otherwise, cooler and breezy

⦁ Highs: Mid 40s

Friday: Rain/snow showers, especially in the west wind belts

⦁ Highs: Low to mid-40s

Saturday: Cloudy with rain/snow showers developing by the afternoon

⦁ Highs: 30s west, low 40s east

Sunday: Blustery and continued snow showers in the west belts during the morning and turning to a mix throughout the day

⦁ Highs: 30s west, low 40s east

Monday: Mostly cloudy and staying abnormally cool

⦁ Highs: 30s west, low 40s east

