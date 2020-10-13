Advertisement

Marquette takes top spot, Pickford holds steady in second week of high school football polls

Marquette High School football field.
Marquette High School football field.(WLUC)
By Tyler Markle
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

11-Man

A conference win on the road against Menominee was enough for voters to give Marquette (3-1) the top spot in the latest poll. The Redmen only had one first place vote, but earned enough points to get the top spot over a crowded poll.

Sault Ste. Marie (3-1) who beat Marquette weeks ago before falling to Gladstone, rebounded with a 34-13 against Benzie Central. The Blue Devils had three first place votes, but come in at number two in the poll. They’re followed by Kingsford (3-1) at three, who took down now fourth ranked Gladstone (2-1) in a 30-28 shootout last Friday.

Fifth place is a tie between Iron Mountain (4-0) and Negaunee (3-1) who have both looked good so far this year, even if their opponents haven’t.

Also receiving a point was Calumet (1-2) who hope to get back to their winning ways after a couple weeks off due to COVID-19 in the Copper Country.

8-Man

Pickford (4-0) received all five first place votes again this week to give them first place in the rankings. They’re followed closely though by a pair of perfect teams, North Central (4-0) and Munising (4-0).

Pickford will be put to the test this week facing a hot Rapid River (3-1) team. North Central faces a tough challenge this week, Lake Linden-Hubbell (2-1), who gets the fourth spot in the rankings. While Munising hopes to keep rolling when they travel to Cedarville (3-1), who rounds out the top five.

Stephenson (3-1) also picked up two points during voting.

