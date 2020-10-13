Advertisement

MacPass account holders: Time to swap your old card for a new sticker

Cards will no longer work after Dec. 31.
Camera #3 from Bridge View Park in St. Ignace looking south at the Mackinac Bridge.
Camera #3 from Bridge View Park in St. Ignace looking south at the Mackinac Bridge.(Mackinac Bridge Authority)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACKINAC BRIDGE, Mich. (WLUC) - The MacPass toll cards were good, but the new windshield-mounted stickers are better. That’s why the Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) is retiring the old cards and urging MacPass account holders to make the switch before the end of the year.

The stickers, which are automatically scanned when drivers pull up to the toll booth, were introduced in September 2019 as part of the MBA’s new toll software system. MacPass account holders along with new customers have been rapidly switching from the MacPass cards to the new stickers, and more customers are paying with the stickers now than cards. Cards will no longer work after Dec. 31.

“We continue to hear from our customers who love the new system and the convenience of not needing to stop and roll down their window to scan their MacPass card,” said MBA Executive Secretary Kim Nowack. “During the pandemic, they’ve also appreciated the quick MacPass transaction time and touch-free toll paying.”

The stickers, which can be linked to a single account for multiple vehicles, cost $1 each. Existing customers do not need to open a new account; they can add a sticker tag to their existing MacPass account.

Customers can obtain the sticker tags in the MBA administration building at the north end of the bridge around the clock, seven days a week. They will need to provide the license plate number, make, model, color, and year of each vehicle that will be linked to the account, though new vehicles can be added later. MacPass account holders can also order new sticker tags online by logging into their account at https://MacPass.MackinacBridge.org (instructions at www.MackinacBridge.org/MacPass).

New passenger vehicle MacPass accounts require an initial deposit of $80 and a $7 one-time set-up fee; commercial accounts require a $200 deposit and the same $7 one-time set-up fee.

MacPass customers can use toll lanes designated for MacPass by the overhead signs, or any open lane. Drivers should still watch for toll collectors and customers walking across lanes.

Though the MacPass is not exclusively for commuter customers, MacPass holders with passenger vehicles can still qualify for the commuter discount toll if they make both a northbound and southbound trip within 36 hours. The toll will be $4 for the first trip but customers will not be charged for the return trip if completed within 36 hours.

MacPass is the only tolling transponder currently in use at the Mackinac Bridge; I-Pass, E-ZPass, SunPass, etc., though similar, are not accepted. Surveys have shown that few Mackinac Bridge customers currently use other tolling transponders.

The MBA still accepts cash, credit and debit cards for tolls. Other payment types on phones, including Google Pay and Apple Pay, also are accepted.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Vista Theater can drive this weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By James Kuckkan
A discussion with PAAC President Rusty Bowers and PAAC Board Member Eliisa Gladwell regarding the Vista Can Drive and other upcoming events in support of fundraising for the Vista Theater.

News

Vista Theater Can Drive

Updated: 2 hours ago
A discussion with PAAC President Rusty Bowers and PAAC Board Member Eliisa Gladwell regarding the Vista Can Drive and other upcoming events in support of fundraising for the Vista Theater.

News

Women’s Center display set up for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The Women's Center in Marquette has set up a display at Harlow Park for National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

News

Marquette looking ahead to phase two of Lakeshore Boulevard project

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
Phase two of the Lakeshore Boulevard project is set to begin in Marquette next spring.

Latest News

News

NMU holding blood drive Wednesday

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The event runs from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Upper Michigan reports 8 new deaths, adds 132 COVID-19 cases Monday

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
COVID-19 hospitalization data shows 45 patients in U.P. hospitals Monday. Twelve of those patients are in the ICU.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

News

Houghton-Portage Township students return to the classroom

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Lily Simmons
Students learned remotely for two weeks due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

State

More than $7M awarded statewide to expand residential lead hazard services

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Menominee-Delta-Schoolcraft Community Action Agency was awarded $500,000.

News

Free self-defense class for women

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
David Moyle says if enough people show interest, he will add a third class.