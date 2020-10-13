Fatal traffic crash in Dickinson County

Sagola Township, Mich. (WLUC) - One person was killed in a traffic crash in Dickinson County.

It happened Monday on M-95 in Sagola Township. Michigan State Police from the Iron Mountain Post say the driver of a southbound vehicle lost control.

The vehicle left the roadway and rolled over. It came to rest on its roof. Police say the driver was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The name and hometown of the driver have not been released.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.