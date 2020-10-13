Advertisement

Fatal traffic crash in Dickinson County

One person was killed in a rollover crash on M-95
courtesy: MGN Online
courtesy: MGN Online(KNOE)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sagola Township, Mich. (WLUC) - One person was killed in a traffic crash in Dickinson County.

It happened Monday on M-95 in Sagola Township. Michigan State Police from the Iron Mountain Post say the driver of a southbound vehicle lost control.

The vehicle left the roadway and rolled over. It came to rest on its roof. Police say the driver was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The name and hometown of the driver have not been released.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

The UP and Northern Michigan are experiencing the highest increase in COVID-19 cases since March

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
State and Local Public Health officials met virtually today to discuss COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Michigan.

News

Race for the Michigan US Senate tightens

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Friend
Tomorrow you will hear from both candidates about their healthcare plans, intentions for the U.P. and more.

News

Online shopping increases as the holiday season approaches

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
As COVID cases continue to rise in the u-p and businesses continue to limit capacity, Gina Thorsen, president of Stormy Kromer, says online shopping has been increasing.

News

Downstate man dies in crossbow incident in Baraga County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The incident occurred last Tuesday morning

Latest News

News

Bark River-Harris Schools students and staff in quarantine

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
Bark River-Harris Schools have seven people in isolation right now. About 20 more have been identified as close contacts and are in quarantine.

News

Aspirus Regional Cancer Center welcomes Marietta Kern

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
She is recognized as both an Advanced Oncology Certified Nurse Practitioner and a Family Nurse Practitioner by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners Certification Board.

News

Dr. James Heron retires from Marquette Family Medicine Residency Program

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Dr. Heron earned his medical degree from Michigan State University College of Human Medicine. He completed his residency training at the Marquette Family Medicine Residency Program in 1983.

News

Welding students make gift for Houghton County Sheriff’s Office

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Matt Price
Officers given a dueling tree for shooting practice.

Coronavirus

Upper Michigan adds more than 90 COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Two more deaths were also reported Tuesday.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.