Dr. James Heron retires from Marquette Family Medicine Residency Program

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After 40 years as a physician, board certified in family and emergency medicine, and alumni of the Marquette Family Medicine Residency Program, Dr. James Heron has announced his desire to retire from his mentoring role at the residency program where he precepts and teaches family medicine resident physicians.

“Dr. Heron provided great care to his patients at D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans,” said Stuart Johnson, DO, community assistant dean of MSU College of Human Medicine, UP Campus. “He also had an aptitude for teaching. Through the years, his consistency in caring, attention to detail, and education have made this program better and helped many residents develop into fine physicians.”

Dr. Heron earned his medical degree from Michigan State University College of Human Medicine. He completed his residency training at the Marquette Family Medicine Residency Program in 1983.

Prior to going to MSU for his undergraduate degree, he had served in the US Navy in the Pacific and earned a National Defense Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, and a Vietnam Service Medal.

He provided emergency medical care at Dickinson County Memorial Hospital from 1983 to 1988 and other UP hospitals, before returning to Marquette. Dr. Heron was part of the emergency department team at Marquette General Hospital from 1986 to 1994, serving as medical director of the emergency department before assuming the role of medical director at the DJ Jacobetti Home for Veterans. Throughout his career, he balanced direct patient care with administrative skills in the roles he held.

Since his retirement at the veteran’s home in 2011 he has been instrumental in the training and education of resident physicians.

“When Dr. Heron came on board with us in 2011, he provided our program a strong foundation through his dedication, and a wealth of knowledge, ensuring our residents received the best training,” said Residency Coordinator, Rachel Bush. “We will miss him and always be grateful for his contributions, we wish him many days of sailing Lake Superior in his now ‘retired’ role.”

In 2016 resident physicians selected Dr. Heron to receive the Outpatient Preceptor of the Year Award. In 2007, Dr. Heron was recognized for his lifetime accomplishments in family medicine and is a Fellow of American Academy of Family Physicians. He was recognized for his service to Michigan Veterans in 2002, receiving the American Legion Good Guy Award.

About the Marquette Family Medicine Residency Program: The UP Health System-Marquette Family Medicine Residency Program works in conjunction with the MSU College of Human Medicine UP Education Corporation to coordinate the training of family medicine residents and Michigan State University College of Human Medicine medical students.

Since its inception in 1974, 210 resident physicians and 310 medical students have graduated from the two programs. Currently, approximately 39 percent of family medicine resident graduates and 30 percent of the students who graduated from MSU College of Human Medicine UPEC, are practicing across the Upper Peninsula.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.