Downstate man dies in crossbow incident in Baraga County
The incident occurred last Tuesday morning
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ARVON TWP, Mich. (WLUC) -A downstate Battle Creek man is dead after a fatal shooting incident in Baraga County.
The incident occurred early on the morning of Tuesday, October 6 according to the Baraga County Sheriff’s office.
61-year-old Ross Leo Fruin of Battle Creek was shot with a crossbow in Arvon Township.
Fruin was transported to UPHS-Marquette but later died of his injury.
65-year-old Randy Cole from Dowling was cited for carless, reckless, negligent use of a bow and arrow causing death or injury.
The incident remains under investigation by the Baraga County Sheriff’s office.
