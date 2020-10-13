Downstate man dies in crossbow incident in Baraga County

ARVON TWP, Mich. (WLUC) -A downstate Battle Creek man is dead after a fatal shooting incident in Baraga County.

The incident occurred early on the morning of Tuesday, October 6 according to the Baraga County Sheriff’s office.

61-year-old Ross Leo Fruin of Battle Creek was shot with a crossbow in Arvon Township.

Fruin was transported to UPHS-Marquette but later died of his injury.

65-year-old Randy Cole from Dowling was cited for carless, reckless, negligent use of a bow and arrow causing death or injury.

The incident remains under investigation by the Baraga County Sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.