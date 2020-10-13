Dickinson-Iron District Health Department comments on Iron County schools back to face-to-face learning

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Forest Park and West Iron County schools were back to in-person education on Monday, despite recommendations from the Dickinson-Iron District Health Department.

The health department says they have been using the same guidelines since the beginning of the academic year, when they recommended another two-week virtual period. The school boards voted against that, last week.

“Right now, Iron County is well above all those major signs that we want them to be at. Unfortunately, we talked with the schools; they’ve decided not to go with our recommendations on the second two-week period. It’s unfortunate. I think there’s some real issues going on within Iron County right now,” said Daren Deyaert, a health officer with the DIDHD.

According to Deyeart, 16 deaths have been reported in Iron County, which is the highest in the U.P. TV6 reached out to both superintendents in Iron County. They did not wish to comment at this time.

Students do continue to have the option to choose virtual if they want.

