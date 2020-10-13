Advertisement

Central Collegiate Hockey Association unveils new logo

The new CCHA logo is also available in each member school’s own colors, which offers an opportunity for the institutions to further embrace the relationship between the CCHA and each school’s hockey program.
Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) logo.
Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) logo.(CCHA/Bosack & Co.)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WLUC) - Tuesday, the Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA), the new NCAA Division I men’s hockey conference that begins play in October 2021, introduced its new logo.

The new CCHA logo is a bold, distinctive interpretation of each of the CCHA letter forms, underlined by a hockey stick using Red and Blue colors, a classic hockey palette. The logo was designed by Bosack & Co., one of the country’s leading college branding firms.

“Today we made another historic step in the branding of the CCHA” stated Commissioner Don Lucia. “It is a very exciting time as we prepare to begin play in 2021, and we appreciate all of the work Joe Bosack and his team did to create the visual identity for our new league.”

“It was exciting to imagine the new brand identity that represents the mission and vision of the CCHA,” said Joe Bosack, founder, and creative director at Bosack & Co. “We are thrilled with the results of our collaboration with Commissioner Lucia and the member schools.”

About the Central Collegiate Hockey Association: The eight CCHA member institutions, Bemidji State University, Bowling Green State University, Ferris State University, Lake Superior State University, Michigan Technological University, Minnesota State University, Northern Michigan University, and the University of St. Thomas each have a rich history of academic and athletic excellence and are dedicated to improving regional alignment, building natural rivalries, and enhancing the student-athlete and fan experience. For more, visit CCHA.com.

About Bosack & Co.: Bosack & Co. is an independent, national branding and design firm specializing in sports and collegiate athletics for 25 years. Based in Pottsville, PA, the firm has a depth of strategic marketing and branding experience trusted by over 100 clients. For more, visit JoeBosack.com.

