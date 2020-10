Bipartisan Christian group forms super PAC to oppose Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) - A group of prominent Christians from both sides of the aisle, including a past faith adviser to former President Barack Obama, is forming a political action committee designed to chip away at Christian support for President Donald Trump.

The new super PAC is called Not Our Faith.

It plans to roll out six-figure TV and digital ads focused on Christian voters, particularly the evangelical and Catholic voters who helped power Trump to victory in 2016.

Its first digital ad in Michigan and Pennsylvania takes sharp aim at Trump’s claim to a foothold with Christians. The ad was shared with The Associated Press before its release.

