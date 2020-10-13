Advertisement

Bipartisan Christian group forms super PAC to oppose Trump

The new super PAC is called Not Our Faith.
Graphic with Bible and cross.
Graphic with Bible and cross.(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - A group of prominent Christians from both sides of the aisle, including a past faith adviser to former President Barack Obama, is forming a political action committee designed to chip away at Christian support for President Donald Trump.

It plans to roll out six-figure TV and digital ads focused on Christian voters, particularly the evangelical and Catholic voters who helped power Trump to victory in 2016.

Its first digital ad in Michigan and Pennsylvania takes sharp aim at Trump’s claim to a foothold with Christians. The ad was shared with The Associated Press before its release.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

