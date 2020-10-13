Advertisement

Bark River-Harris Schools students and staff in quarantine

Since the beginning of the school year there have been about 80 students quarantined.
Front of Bark River-Harris Schools.
Front of Bark River-Harris Schools.
By Grace Blair
Published: Oct. 13, 2020
HARRIS, Mich. (WLUC) - Bark River-Harris Schools have seven people in isolation right now. About 20 more have been identified as close contacts and are in quarantine.

At the junior-senior level, one coach, one teacher and three students have tested positive for COVID-19. At the elementary school one teacher and one student have tested positive.

Since the beginning of the school year there have been about 80 students quarantined. The school hopes that majority of students and staff in quarantine right now will be able to return to school on Wednesday.

“The vibe that I’m getting and what I’m hearing is that the parents are very grateful for all of the efforts that the employees are putting forth to keep our doors open,” said Jason Lockwood, Superintendent of Bark River-Harris Schools

Bark River-Harris schools received about $300,000 from the state and local government to help through the pandemic. The school bought PPE, sanitizers, temporarily increased cleaning staff and added hand sanitizing stations to each classroom.

