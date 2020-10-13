Aspirus Regional Cancer Center welcomes Marietta Kern

WAUSAU, Wis. (WLUC) - Aspirus Regional Cancer Center has welcomed Marietta Kern, APNP, FNP-BC, AOCNP.

Kern earned her Master of Science in Nursing - Nurse Practitioner from Concordia University. She is recognized as both an Advanced Oncology Certified Nurse Practitioner and a Family Nurse Practitioner by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners Certification Board.

Kern joins the Aspirus Regional Cancer Center with experience in palliative care, and family and internal medicine.

Kern understands that each cancer patient and their family are different, with their own unique needs. Her special interests include survivorship care, and her favorite saying is, “Always celebrate the gift of life.”

In her free time, she enjoys the outdoors, including running, hiking, biking, and snowshoeing. She also cherishes time spent with family.

Kern will see patients at the Aspirus Regional Cancer Center, 215 North 28th Avenue, Wausau, Wis.

For more information, call Aspirus Regional Cancer Center at 715-847-2866 or toll free 877-405-6866.

