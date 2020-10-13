Advertisement

Aspirus Regional Cancer Center welcomes Marietta Kern

She is recognized as both an Advanced Oncology Certified Nurse Practitioner and a Family Nurse Practitioner by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners Certification Board.
Marietta Kern, APNP, FNP-BC, AOCNP.
Marietta Kern, APNP, FNP-BC, AOCNP.(Aspirus)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WLUC) - Aspirus Regional Cancer Center has welcomed Marietta Kern, APNP, FNP-BC, AOCNP.

Kern earned her Master of Science in Nursing - Nurse Practitioner from Concordia University. She is recognized as both an Advanced Oncology Certified Nurse Practitioner and a Family Nurse Practitioner by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners Certification Board.

Kern joins the Aspirus Regional Cancer Center with experience in palliative care, and family and internal medicine.

Kern understands that each cancer patient and their family are different, with their own unique needs. Her special interests include survivorship care, and her favorite saying is, “Always celebrate the gift of life.”

In her free time, she enjoys the outdoors, including running, hiking, biking, and snowshoeing. She also cherishes time spent with family.

Kern will see patients at the Aspirus Regional Cancer Center, 215 North 28th Avenue, Wausau, Wis.

For more information, call Aspirus Regional Cancer Center at 715-847-2866 or toll free 877-405-6866.

Aspirus is a non-profit, community-directed health system based in Wausau, Wisconsin. Its 8,700 employees are focused on improving the health and well-being of people throughout Wisconsin and Upper Michigan. Aspirus serves communities through four hospitals in Michigan and six hospitals in Wisconsin, 50 clinics, home health and hospice care, pharmacies, critical care and air-medical transport, medical goods, nursing homes and a broad network of physicians. Aspirus has been recognized for three consecutive years by IBM Watson Health as a Top 15 Health System in its annual study identifying the top-performing health systems in the country. For more information, visit aspirus.org.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Online shopping increases as the holiday season approaches

Updated: moments ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
As COVID cases continue to rise in the u-p and businesses continue to limit capacity, Gina Thorsen, president of Stormy Kromer, says online shopping has been increasing.

News

Downstate man dies in crossbow incident in Baraga County

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The incident occurred last Tuesday morning

News

Bark River-Harris Schools students and staff in quarantine

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Grace Blair
Bark River-Harris Schools have seven people in isolation right now. About 20 more have been identified as close contacts and are in quarantine.

News

Dr. James Heron retires from Marquette Family Medicine Residency Program

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Dr. Heron earned his medical degree from Michigan State University College of Human Medicine. He completed his residency training at the Marquette Family Medicine Residency Program in 1983.

Latest News

News

Welding students make gift for Houghton County Sheriff’s Office

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Matt Price
Officers given a dueling tree for shooting practice.

Coronavirus

Upper Michigan adds more than 90 COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Two more deaths were also reported Tuesday.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

News

Online assistance fair for veterans to happen October 22nd

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
The Upper Peninsula Veteran's Community Action Team or (VCAT) is hosting a virtual job fair from one to four p.m. eastern time, on Thursday, October 22nd.

News

2 UP artists found Shape and Sound Arts Academy

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lily Simmons
Ben Pawlowski and Patrick Booth teach students ages 9 - 14 about visual arts and music.

News

Pine Mountain Ski Jump renovations still underway

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
The top of the ski jump continues to be closed to the public during this time. This construction project will near completion by the end of November, with the annual Continental Cup being held February 13th and 14th, 2021.