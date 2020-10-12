Advertisement

Women’s Center display set up for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

A display set up at Harlow Park for National Domestic Violence Awareness Month
A display set up at Harlow Park for National Domestic Violence Awareness Month(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Women’s Center in Marquette has a new display in honor of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. It’s located at Harlow Park.

You’ll see dozens of purple pinwheels and signs showing various domestic violence statistics. Staff at the Women’s Center want you to know they provide services to those looking to leave domestic violence situations. They offer an emergency shelter, support groups, a 24 help line, and much more.

“Once they stop and take a look at it and just realize how impactful the statistics are and you may know somebody, familiarize yourself with what domestic violence is and how you can help,” said Women’s Center Domestic Violence Program Coordinator, Michelle Fortunato.

The Women’s Center is also close to opening a new center in Ishpeming later this month. There is also a center at K.I. Sawyer.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

