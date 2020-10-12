Ryan Report - October 11, 2020
This week, Don Ryan video conferences with John Marshall, who is a retired Cleveland Cliffs' employee.
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan video conferences with John Marshall, who is a retired Cleveland Cliffs' employee.
In his last ten years working for Cliffs, Marshall was the president of the Lake Superior & Ishpeming (LS&I) Railroad.
Check out Part 1 of the interview above, with Parts 2 through 4 below.
The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern. on TV6.
Part 2:
Part 3:
Part 4:
Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.