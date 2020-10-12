Rainy & windy Monday

A front will move across the Upper Peninsula today with moderate to heavy rain. The rain starts on the west end during the morning and expands east by the afternoon. This is the first of several disturbances on tap for us, which will keep this week active. By the end of the week, a cooler trend unfolds with highs below normal and rain/snow showers taking over for Thursday through part of the weekend.

Today: Cloudy, windy, and rainy with a few isolated thunderstorms

Highs: Mid to upper 50s west, around 60° central, low 60s east

Tuesday: Mostly to partly cloudy with a few scattered showers

Highs: Low to mid-50s west, upper 50s central, low 60s east

Wednesday: Cloudy with rain moving in on the west during the morning and becoming widespread for the afternoon

Highs: Mid 40s west, low 50s east

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, cooler, morning light rain north with some snow mix west

Highs: Upper 30s west, low to mid-40s east

Friday: Rain snow mix showers with mainly light snow west by the afternoon

Highs: Around 40° west, low 40s elsewhere

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect rain/snow mix showers in the north

Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and cool

Highs: 30s west, low to mid-40s east

