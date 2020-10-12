Rainy & windy Monday
Active week ahead of us
A front will move across the Upper Peninsula today with moderate to heavy rain. The rain starts on the west end during the morning and expands east by the afternoon. This is the first of several disturbances on tap for us, which will keep this week active. By the end of the week, a cooler trend unfolds with highs below normal and rain/snow showers taking over for Thursday through part of the weekend.
Today: Cloudy, windy, and rainy with a few isolated thunderstorms
- Highs: Mid to upper 50s west, around 60° central, low 60s east
Tuesday: Mostly to partly cloudy with a few scattered showers
- Highs: Low to mid-50s west, upper 50s central, low 60s east
Wednesday: Cloudy with rain moving in on the west during the morning and becoming widespread for the afternoon
- Highs: Mid 40s west, low 50s east
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, cooler, morning light rain north with some snow mix west
- Highs: Upper 30s west, low to mid-40s east
Friday: Rain snow mix showers with mainly light snow west by the afternoon
- Highs: Around 40° west, low 40s elsewhere
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect rain/snow mix showers in the north
- Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy and cool
- Highs: 30s west, low to mid-40s east
