Plan on One More Mild Day

Then Progressively Colder Weather is Expected through Late Week
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, chance of scattered showers

Highs: mid 50s to low 60s

Wednesday: Cloudy, rain developing west to east

Highs: mid to upper 40s west, low to mid 50s east

Thursday: Colder and blustery, showers mixing and changing to snow northwest

Highs: around 40 into the 40s

Friday: Cold, partly to mostly cloudy, some snow showers and flurries in the west wind belts of the west

Highs: around 40s through the 40s, warmest south

Cold weather should persist through the weekend with a chance of some rain and snow at times.

