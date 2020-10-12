Plan on One More Mild Day

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, chance of scattered showers

Highs: mid 50s to low 60s

Wednesday: Cloudy, rain developing west to east

Highs: mid to upper 40s west, low to mid 50s east

Thursday: Colder and blustery, showers mixing and changing to snow northwest

Highs: around 40 into the 40s

Friday: Cold, partly to mostly cloudy, some snow showers and flurries in the west wind belts of the west

Highs: around 40s through the 40s, warmest south

Cold weather should persist through the weekend with a chance of some rain and snow at times.

