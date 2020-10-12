Plan on One More Mild Day
Then Progressively Colder Weather is Expected through Late Week
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, chance of scattered showers
Highs: mid 50s to low 60s
Wednesday: Cloudy, rain developing west to east
Highs: mid to upper 40s west, low to mid 50s east
Thursday: Colder and blustery, showers mixing and changing to snow northwest
Highs: around 40 into the 40s
Friday: Cold, partly to mostly cloudy, some snow showers and flurries in the west wind belts of the west
Highs: around 40s through the 40s, warmest south
Cold weather should persist through the weekend with a chance of some rain and snow at times.
