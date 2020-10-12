NMU holding blood drive Wednesday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University nursing students are partnering with the U.P. Regional Blood Center to host a blood drive on campus Wednesday.

Being held from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Oct. 14, the annual event falls in the midst of a critical shortage and will include additional safety precautions because of the COVID-19 virus.

Individuals can register near the Jamrich Hall auditorium before proceeding to the UPRBC Bloodmobile parked outside to donate.

“Everything will be disinfected between uses, including the registration tables,” said Mallory Pittler, a senior nursing student who is helping to coordinate the event. “The flow of traffic will be set up to ensure proper social distancing and people will be wearing face shields and face masks to contain air droplets. Only three donors will be allowed in the bloodmobile at one time.”

Pittler said she has been going to the U.P. Regional Blood Center since the semester started to understand how the process works and to prepare for the drive. She and other nursing student volunteers will assist at the event to gain some clinical hours.

