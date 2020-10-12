Native American Student Association at NMU hosts Indigenous Peoples’ Day event

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Each year, the second Monday of October is Indigenous Peoples' Day. NMU Native American Student Association Secretary, Yrsala Peterson, is more than a day of celebration, but a day of awareness.

“To me I think of Indigenous Peoples' Day as a day to recognize the past and the continuous struggles of Indigenous peoples all around the world. Obviously right here in our own community that’s the Ojibwa people.”

However, today at NMU is a little more special for the Native American Student Association as it marks the first official Indigenous Peoples' Day all-campus event.

“It’s been a long time in the making. It’s been well over 5 years since we began this movement to have Indigenous Peoples' Day recognized.”

According to Peterson, the Native American Student Association has been celebrating Indigenous Peoples' Day yearly, but the university’s support will help events in the years to come.

“They have been supporting us through funding, through coming to speak at our events. So, it’ll just make our events a lot stronger in the years to come.”

And at this morning’s opening ceremony, NMU President, Fritz Erickson, announced the new land Acknowledgment Committee Task Force.

“In previous years we’ve had verbal and acknowledgments at commencement and events like that around the university, but the Land Acknowledgment Committee has been tasked with creating a physical land acknowledgment.”

Peterson says the entire Native American Student Association is beyond happy to be affirmed by the university.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.