MTU celebrates Indigenous Peoples’ Day and a return to in-person classes

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Technological University is juggling a lot this week — they’re finishing a wrap-up on Indigenous Peoples' Day celebrations, and just today are re-starting in-person classes after a two-week period of shifting online to curb COVID-19 spread.

Starting with the first ball in the air — Indigenous Peoples' Day is a holiday that shares the date with Columbus Day, and serves to underscore the achievements and sacrifices of Indigenous Peoples throughout the United States and across the world.

MTU has been commemorating the holiday for the past week or so, and they’re just about to wrap-up with a virtual poetry reading put on by students and visiting professors. The reading, titled “Diverse Dialogues: Love in the Time of COVID," is designed to promote healing, a sense of community, and connecting for readers and poets alike through the craft. The link to the page for the reading, which begins at 6:00 p.m., can be found here.

The second ball in the air is the return of students to in-person classes. After a two-week distancing period that began on September 28th in order to minimize COVID-19 spread, the campus is going back to the hybridized format for classes that was in place before the 28th. This means a combination for classes of both in-person and online elements, as opposed to solely online.

Michigan Tech’s Assistant Dean of Students Kellie Rafaelli was hopeful in regards to the returning campus-goers, and offered some encouraging words, saying, “I think taking everything one day at a time and just because we need to be physically distant to keep safe doesn’t mean we should be disconnected from others. So finding ways to connect with folks, either through virtual means or in small groups if we can, it’s really important to stay connected in this time.”

A link to the MTU Flex Plan blog can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.