More than $7M awarded statewide to expand residential lead hazard services

Menominee-Delta-Schoolcraft Community Action Agency was awarded $500,000.
Lead hazard graphic.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has awarded more than $7 million in grants to expand residential lead hazard control services to eligible households with a Medicaid-enrolled resident.

“These funds are helping communities be proactive in making sure lead hazards are removed from homes,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy director for health. “The program’s purpose is to prevent further lead exposure for our children who are at highest risk.”

Funding is provided through Michigan’s Children’s Health Insurance Program. Grants of up to $1.5 million were available for qualifying cities, counties or consortiums to provide lead hazard control services. Awarded grantees include:

Grantee Name - Target Area - Amount Awarded:

  • City of Battle Creek - Calhoun County - $1,500,000
  • City of Grand Rapids - Kent County - $1,000,000
  • Human Development Commission - Huron, Tuscola, Sanilac, Lapeer and Bay counties- $1,062,900
  • City of Detroit - Detroit - $1,274,300
  • City of Muskegon - Muskegon County - $880,100
  • Community Action Agency - Lenawee and Hillsdale counties - $1,035,300
  • Menominee-Delta-Schoolcraft Community Action Agency - Menominee, Delta, Schoolcraft, Iron, Dickinson and Alger counties - $500,000

Activities must be completed by Sept. 30, 2021. Services available for funding under this initiative include, but are not limited to, the following efforts:

  • Lead inspection, risk assessment and/or elevated blood lead investigation activities to determine the presence of lead hazards.
  • Permanent removal, enclosure or encapsulation of lead-based paint and lead dust hazards for eligible residences.
  • Removal or covering of soil lead hazards up to eligible residence property lines.
  • Minimal rehabilitation to help sustain the lead abatement work.
  • Removal of pre-2014 faucets and fixtures used for human consumption, plumbing and/or service lines deemed to be a lead hazard.
  • Temporary relocation of residents during lead abatement activities.
  • Building local capacity to safely and effectively abate lead hazards.

