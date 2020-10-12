Michigan Supreme Court won’t delay effect of pandemic ruling

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The Michigan Supreme Court has rejected Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s request to delay by 28 days the effect of its decision striking down a law she had used to keep intact sweeping orders designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Justices voted 6-1 Monday against halting the precedential effect of its opinion until Oct. 30.

They also reaffirmed their initial 4-3 ruling that declared a 1945 emergency powers law unconstitutional - this time in a lawsuit brought by the Republican-led Legislature.

Whitmer, a Democrat, has reinstituted mask requirements and other restrictions through orders issued by the state health department.

