Marquette looking ahead to phase two of Lakeshore Boulevard project

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With phase one of the Lakeshore Boulevard project wrapped up the city of Marquette is looking to phase two. Phase one included moving the road 300 feet away from the shore and adding four to six feet in elevation.

Total costs for the project are estimated around $12 million the city currently has about $8 million earmarked for Lakeshore. The next phase looks towards repairing the shoreline.

“Our goal is to create a shoreline that is stable against the waves as well as replacing the native plants and flora that should be along the shoreline while at the same time making it accessible to the public,” said Marquette City Manager Mike Angeli.

Work on phase two is set to begin next spring. The city is looking for ways to reduce the cost of the project and secure more funding through a number of grants.

