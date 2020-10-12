LMAS District Health Department to change public COVID-19 exposure site reporting

EASTERN UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Luce, Mackinac, Alger, Schoolcraft (LMAS) District Health Department is changing how it reports possible COVID-19 exposure sites.

The health department say the growing number of cases is making it difficult to report all possible exposure sites, so only high-risk sites will now be reported.

Read the entire release from the LMAS below:

With the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the LMAS counties, the health department will now only report public exposure sites that are considered high risk based on factors such as number of people, size of venue, and amount of time of the possible exposure.

From March 25 to July 1, 2020, Luce, Mackinac, Alger, and Schoolcraft counties had a total of 20 confirmed COVID-19 cases. From July 1 to October 10, 2020, confirmed cases rose from 20 to 176. When probable cases* are included as of October 10th the total is 219 in the four counties. The current number considered recovered** is 94, or about 43% of the total cases so far.

According to LMAS District Health Officer and Director, Nicholas Derusha, the growing numbers of cases has made it difficult for nursing and communications staff to report on every location.

“We need to make sure we are focused on contact tracing and case investigation and then identifying any high risk exposure sites that have the potential of becoming outbreaks.” Dr. James Terrian, Medical Director at LMAS added, “We have four critical access hospitals in our counties that could quickly be over their capacity with an influx of COVID patients, made more complicated as we move into flu season. We need everyone to do what we ask to bring the spread of COVID down in our area, that includes answering the phone and cooperating with our public health staff as they conduct contact tracing and case investigations.”

LMAS continues to urge each of you to take this seriously. While some consider the risk to be no big deal because of the low fatality rate, there are many things we do not yet fully know about this novel (new) coronavirus, including the long-term negative health impacts such as lung, cardiovascular and neurological system damage, which are already being seen in those who have recovered from their initial bout with the virus.

Please wear a clean cloth face covering whenever you are in public, wash your hands, stay home if you don’t feel well, and please avoid large gatherings. We have to take care of each other, but to be successful, we must work together.

*Probable cases are defined as: A person meeting clinical criteria AND epidemiologic evidence with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19; A person meeting presumptive laboratory evidence AND either clinical criteria OR epidemiologic evidence.

**Recovered cases are those alive 30 days after symptom onset or referral date.

