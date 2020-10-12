Houghton-Portage Township students return to the classroom

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - After coronavirus cases spiked in Houghton County, schools were closed for two weeks. In-person instruction was able to resume October 12.

“We were asked to take a pause for two weeks in the area,” explained Houghton-Portage Township Schools Superintendent Doreen Kramer. “Our students participated with remote instruction during that time.”

According to Kramer, about 20% of the district’s students opted into virtual learning full-time at the beginning of the year. She says that made this unexpected change a simple transition.

Kramer says despite the uncertainties that come with COVID-19, Houghton-Portage Township Schools are prepared to have students back in the classroom.

“We already were treating this school year as a Phase 4,” Kramer said. “Our students already were participating with masking and social distancing. During the two weeks that we were shut down, we were able to do a thorough cleaning and make any improvements in areas that we needed to.”

With precautions in place to prevent the spread of the virus within the school, Kramer says she’s glad students can learn together in person again.

“I think the social interaction is really important,” said Kramer. “Students like to be together, they want to be with their friends, they’re social. I think that they’re very pleased when they can be here together.”

Kramer hopes there won’t be more shutdowns this year, but she says if there are, Houghton-Portage Township Schools will be prepared.

