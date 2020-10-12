Grow Maxx RC Raceway has successful first outdoor season, eyeing expansion

BREITUNG TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) -

Racers and fans from around the region made their way to Breitung Township Sunday, for a different kind of race.

Radio control, or RC cars, competed in the final points race of the season at the Grow Maxx RC Raceway Sunday afternoon. In just its first year hosting organized races, the track was a tremendous success.

“We needed this, we needed a hobby shop and we needed a race track to support the hobby shop, and that’s exactly what’s going on here,” said Frank Felster, an avid RC racer and owner of Back Country Racing in Sands.

More than 70 racers competed Sunday, the biggest single day turnout for the track yet, and interest keeps growing. A good car costs around just $200 to $1,000 to build.

“Once you take that initial plunge and get everything, get your good radio, get your batteries and a good charger; the hard part is over," said Felster. "You can take one of these and run it right into a fire hydrant and you’re looking at just an easy $25 repair.”

If you’re not ready to make the investment yet, it’s just $15 dollars to rent an RC car for the day, and all racers pay just $5 to compete each week. Best of all, there’s no restrictions. Young and old, boy or girl, all are welcome.

“A lot of the people that are here are father and daughter, father and son, mothers," said Dave Fraser, owner of the Grow Maxx RC Raceway. "There’s even a couple of families here where everyone is racing. it definitely gets to all age groups.”

Sunday was the last points race, and on Halloween weekend there will be the biggest race yet to officially close out the outdoor season, a 200 lap team endurance race. After that race, organizers hope to transition indoors for the winter.

"We’re trying to move into a 20,000 square foot building to have a full indoor racing program for the winter, and then we also want to have a classic arcade and an adult themed game area,” said Fraser.

They plan on being busy, and all you have to do is show up.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.