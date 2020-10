MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Great Lakes 8-Man football conference has made a change to two scheduled Week 5 games. This, confirmed in an email from a conference official.

The updated schedule:

Friday, 10/16 Newberry vs Carney-Nadeau at Powers 7:00 edt

Saturday, 10/17 Powers North Central at Lake Linden-Hubbell 2:00 edt

