Free self-defense class for women

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Delta County Commissioner David Moyle is hosting a free self-defense for women class October 24.

Right now, there are two classes – the first one is filled up and the second class will run from five p.m. until seven p.m. Moyle says if enough people show interest, he will add a third class.

The class is intended for women in pairs: mothers and daughter, sisters or friends, but Moyle says he won’t turn anyone away without a partner.

“Delta County is a safe place to live I think compared to most places but don’t kid yourself, you need to know how to defend yourself. You don’t learn self defense because you’re a frail female, you learn self defense to empower yourself as an assertive way of really engaging the rest of your life,” said David Moyle, Delta County Commissioner for District #4 in Escanaba.

If you would like to sign up for the class, contact David Moyle at (906) 235-8427.

