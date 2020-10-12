Advertisement

Free self-defense class for women

All adult attendees will receive a free self-defense tool at the end of the class
Man and woman in a self-defense class.
Man and woman in a self-defense class.
By Grace Blair
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Delta County Commissioner David Moyle is hosting a free self-defense for women class October 24.

Right now, there are two classes – the first one is filled up and the second class will run from five p.m. until seven p.m. Moyle says if enough people show interest, he will add a third class.

The class is intended for women in pairs: mothers and daughter, sisters or friends, but Moyle says he won’t turn anyone away without a partner.

“Delta County is a safe place to live I think compared to most places but don’t kid yourself, you need to know how to defend yourself. You don’t learn self defense because you’re a frail female, you learn self defense to empower yourself as an assertive way of really engaging the rest of your life,” said David Moyle, Delta County Commissioner for District #4 in Escanaba.

If you would like to sign up for the class, contact David Moyle at (906) 235-8427.

