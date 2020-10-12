First official Indigenous Peoples’ Day at NMU

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University’s first official Indigenous Peoples' Day celebration will be held Monday.

Hosted by the Native American Student Association, the holiday recognizes the past and current state of colonization for Indigenous peoples.

The first free virtual event begins at 10:00 a.m. with a livestreamed opening ceremony from the Academic Mall. The opening ceremony will be held via Zoom at https://tinyurl.com/rainipd2020.

An evening session featuring keynote speaker Frank Ettawageshik, executive director of the United Tribes of Michigan, will be held from 6:00-9:00 p.m. on Zoom. To register for the evening Zoom session, visit https://tinyurl.com/ipdnmu2020.

