Advertisement

First official Indigenous Peoples’ Day at NMU

Hosted by the Native American Student Association, the holiday recognizes the past and current state of colonization for Indigenous peoples.
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University’s first official Indigenous Peoples' Day celebration will be held Monday.

Hosted by the Native American Student Association, the holiday recognizes the past and current state of colonization for Indigenous peoples.

The first free virtual event begins at 10:00 a.m. with a livestreamed opening ceremony from the Academic Mall. The opening ceremony will be held via Zoom at https://tinyurl.com/rainipd2020.

An evening session featuring keynote speaker Frank Ettawageshik, executive director of the United Tribes of Michigan, will be held from 6:00-9:00 p.m. on Zoom. To register for the evening Zoom session, visit https://tinyurl.com/ipdnmu2020.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

First official Indigenous Peoples’ Day at NMU

Updated: 48 minutes ago
First official Indigenous Peoples’ Day at NMU

News

Trump 2020 train parades through Marquette

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Noel Navarro
The organizing team said the next ‘Trump Train’ rally in the U.P. is set for October 24th.

News

Catholics gather for Eucharistic Procession held in Marquette

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Members of the church marched through the streets of Downtown Marquette.

Coronavirus

Four Seasons Tea Room in Houghton moves to carry-out only for two weeks

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
The Four Seasons Tea Room in Houghton has gone back to carry-out orders only after the spike of cases in the county.

Latest News

News

People walk 90 miles across the UP for the People for the Heart of Water Walk

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
The group began their walk Saturday from Baraga and plan to walk a total of 90 miles.

News

Norway veterans park gets a new name and statue

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 9:23 PM EDT
|
By Matt Price
Park officially opens next to the city’s American Legion building.

News

Drive-thru flu immunization clinic in Kingsford

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 9:11 PM EDT
|
By Matt Price
People able to drive up and get vaccinated before flu season starts.

News

Fall Bazaar in Gwinn cut short because it was ‘too cold’

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 5:39 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
Two vendors set up inside until Dis n Dat closed at 4 p.m.

News

UPDATE: 126 COVID-19 cases reported Saturday

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 4:14 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
Michigan reported 1,522 new cases Saturday.

News

Downtown Marquette Farmers Market in October: Open Saturdays rain or shine

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 3:37 PM EDT
|
By Noel Navarro
The outdoor in-person market will take place every Saturday at The Marquette Commons from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. through Oct. 31.