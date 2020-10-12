Advertisement

Extra staff brought to Marquette Branch Prison amid coronavirus outbreak

There are 28 staff off for being positive; 37 staff are off work as close contacts; and 14 staff are off because they are symptomatic.
Coronavirus in Prisons (MGN image)
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Branch Prison is bringing in extra staff as it deals with a coronavirus case outbreak among inmates and staff.

According to Michigan Department of Corrections spokesperson Chris Gautz, the facility has had 84 positives during this outbreak so far. They are all on the maximum security side (level V).

Gautz said there are 28 staff off for being positive; 37 staff are off work as close contacts; and 14 staff are off because they are symptomatic.

Gautz said the following protocols are in place on the level V side: Staff are in full PPE; they are using disposable meal service supplies; their movement is being modified and cohorted to reduce spread; and staff are being cohorted to either work level I or level V to keep it from spreading to the level I side.

To assist with the staffing issues, MDOC is bringing in volunteers and activating 14 members of its Emergency Response Team.

“This is something we did in Muskegon last month to assist with their staffing issues due to covid as well,” Gautz said.

Case number updates will be updated on the MDOC’s coronavirus page.

