Clouds in the future and more as front brings rain, some thunder, wind to the U.P. Monday
Western counties can expect rain during the Monday morning commute; isolated thunderstorms also possible.
A cold front with sufficient moisture arrives in the U.P. Monday morning, producing rain and isolated thunderstorms first over the western counties in the morning then spreading east into the afternoon. The overall southerly wind flow strengthens and can result in gusts exceeding 30 mph throughout the Upper Peninsula. The front exits the region overnight Monday, but rain chances continue Tuesday with an approaching low pressure system. A true cold polar airmass develops over the U.P. late week, with a possibility of pure snowfall (and not the rain/snow mix) early Friday morning.
Monday: Cloudy with a chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms, breezy
Highs: 50s
Tuesday: Variable cloudiness with a chance of rain in the afternoon
Highs: 50s
Wednesday: Cloudy with a chance of rain
Highs: 50
Thursday: Cloudy with a chance of mixed rain & snow
Highs: 40s
Friday: Cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the morning, then mixed rain & snow
Highs: 40
Saturday: Cloudy with a chance of mixed rain & snow
Highs: 40
Sunday: Mostly cloudy
Highs: 40s
