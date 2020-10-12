12th annual Marquette Haunted Hayride canceled this year

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A local hayride which raises money for local groups, has been canceled.

This year would have marked the 12 th year of the annual Marquette Haunted Hayride. Andi Gorieski, coordinator for the hayride, said it was a very tough decision, even with a drive thru plan.

“When we came right down to it, I had to really think about our volunteers that are working this and all the patrons in our community that are going to be coming to support this. I just felt that it was the right decision with the COVID numbers coming up and just so much uncertainty in our world and in our area right now. I just felt it was the right thing to do.”

Gorieski says the haunted hayride will happen next year and it will be even better and scarier than before.

