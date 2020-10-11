Trump 2020 train parades through Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Hundreds gathered at the former Marquette Shopko plaza on Sunday afternoon, kicking off the latest rally by supporters of President Trump.

A tailgating atmosphere filled the packed ShopKo parking lot area -- featuring music, campaign merchandising for sale, and vehicles decorated with supporting flags.

Pro-Biden supporters demonstrated close by, near the corner of Washington Street and McClellan Avenue.

The ‘Rally Ride’ through Marquette took off just after 2 p.m., rolling through Presque Isle, downtown and back to their starting location at the former Shopko plaza.

“You know, people are so enthusiastic about President Trump and re-electing him. And this is just a great crowd. They all have fun. They decorate their cars, their trucks, their bikes, their trikes. Whatever they have, they just decorate, put their flags on and away we go,” said Doreen Takalo, member of the Marquette Trump Rally Ride committee.

The organizing team said the next ‘Trump Train’ rally in the U.P. is scheduled for October 24th.

